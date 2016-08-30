Municipality inspectors check slaughterhouses

KUWAIT: Kuwait Municipality organized inspection tours at slaughterhouses in all governorates to make sure they are completely ready and guarantee the smooth flow of work.

The inspection included examining the equipment and preparations at the main and temporary slaughterhouses under the supervision of acting director Abdallah Al-Shimmari.

Jahra municipality slaughterhouse official Mughaimesh Al-Enezi said the abattoir is ready with 115 butchers, 40 loading workers, 30 cleaners and 25 municipality employees.