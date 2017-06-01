Municipality inspection

KUWAIT: Ahmadi Municipality inspection teams recently launched an inspection campaign that resulted in issuing 27 citations. 74 illegal adverts were also removed. Meanwhile, Hawalli Municipality inspectors recently filed 57 citations over inedible foodstuff items, operating without a health certificate and other violations. Informed sources said that inspectors confiscated and destroyed 471 kilograms of meat, fish, fruits and dairy products.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun