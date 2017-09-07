Municipality inspection

KUWAIT: Hawalli Municipality inspection teams recently inspected a number of stores, restaurants and cafes. The team leader Riyadh Al-Rabee’ said that the inspection teams filed 43 citations for hiring laborers without health certificates, using unlicensed ads, violating cleanliness conditions, dealing with expired food items and operating without a license. Meanwhile, Farwaniya Municipality Inspection team leader Nasser Al-Rasheedi said that his team also filed 26 citations including for unlicensed ads, expired licenses etc.

Message to fishermen

Kuwait Fishermen Union Chairman Thaher Al-Sowayyan told fishermen that the condition of having fishing boat captains sign a power of attorney if they wished to go fishing in international waters had been cancelled noting that this condition had forced many fishermen to refrain from fishing shrimps in international waters out of fear.

Anti-corruption agency

Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority is set to organize its third regional training course on preventing and combating corruption between December 9-14. The course will be held in cooperation with the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) – the authority, better known as NAZAHA. The event reflects Kuwait’s international position, given that it plays host to the IACA’s first training course in the Middle East region with a view to training nationals in anti-corruption methods. The Authority spares no effort to promote all measures and moves to fight corruption and establish the principle of transparency and integrity in economic and administrative deals, according to the statement.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun, Mesh’al Al-Enezi