Municipality fined for cutting power

KUWAIT: Municipality Director Ahmed Al-Manfouhi revealed relevant municipal teams used to disconnect electricity supply to houses rented out to “bachelors” in private residential areas, until a court order was issued against the procedure that compelled reconnecting power and fined the municipality.

Campaign against hawkers

Municipality teams launched a strict campaign against hawkers in the vicinity of the Philippine Embassy after several videotaped complaints were filed by citizens concerning these vendors’ activities.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi