Municipality destroys tons of bad food

KUWAIT: Kuwait Municipality released a statement to comment on footage showing a municipality bulldozer appearing to destroy large amounts of foodstuff, which went viral on social media recently.

The municipality confirmed the reports, saying that the footage were taken from an operation to destroy expired food items received from the imported food department.

It added that the operation took place Thursday morning, and included destroying nearly 14,000 cardboard boxes of frozen chicken, 50 gallons of cheese, 60 buckets of labneh (strained yogurt), and 500 kilograms of sweets.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun