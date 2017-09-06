Municipality concludes 2nd phase of cleaning campaign

KUWAIT: Kuwait Municipality PR department announced that they achieved all the goals set for the second phase of the media campaign launched under the title of ‘We’ll Beautify it with Your Cooperation’ all over Kuwait.

The department added that inspection campaigns launched in various governorates and areas during the Eid Al-Adha vacation resulted in filing 16337 citations, removing 7498 unlicensed ads, arresting 197 butchers, marking 1515 abandoned vehicles, removing 486 others to municipality detention, cleaning and replacing 2430 garbage dumpsters and removing tons of wastes.

The campaigns were led by Mubarak Al-Kabeer municipality manager, Falah Al-Shemmari, Hawalli municipality manager, Saif Al-Ajmi, Farwaniya municipality manager, Saeed Al-Azmi, the capital municipality manager, Bader Al-Otaibi, Jahra municipality manager, Mohammed Al-Aradi and Ahmadi municipality manager, Soud Al-Dabbous.