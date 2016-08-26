Municipality collects over KD 1 million worth of overdue fees

KUWAIT: Kuwait Municipality has collected KD 1.41 million worth of overdue fees for four years of the current year, said an official of the body yesterday. Mohsen Al-Duwaikh, director of municipal permits in Al-Assima (capital) Municipality, said in a statement that his department staff have been put on alert to collect the overdue payments between April and July.

The sector of advertisement permits sector collected KD 1.024 million and the department charged with supervising health licenses garnered KD 17,614.

He called on merchants, owners of stores, restaurants and other businesses to renew expired licenses for their advertisements and abstain from publicizing unlicensed new ones, warning that violators would be fined.

The Municipality has already facilitated procedures for issuing and renewing these permits online. It started a campaign, themed ‘renew your advertisement where you are,’ in August.— KUNA