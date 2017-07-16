Municipality carries out inspection; 615 kgs foodstuff destroyed

KUWAIT: Mubarak Al-Kabeer municipality carried out inspections at the governorate’s co-ops, in addition to stores and restaurants in Aswaq Al-Qurain. Inspectors issued 15 violations for not complying with general hygiene rules, storing spoiled food, employing a worker with expired health certificate and another without one.

Meanwhile, 615 kilos of foodstuff unfit for human consumption were destroyed. Separately, Jahra municipality checked 666 stores, removed 440 signs and issued citations to 110 stores. —Photos by Meshaal Al-Enezi and Hanan Al-Saadoun