Municipal Council workshop discusses developing Jleeb

KUWAIT: The Municipal Council yesterday held a workshop to discuss the project of developing Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh. The workshop was attended by the council’s Chairman Osama Al-Otaibi and Farwaniya committee members to discuss building an ideal public services area in Jleeb after purchasing the land from their owners.

Sabah Al-Salem University

Well-informed sources said Kuwait University plans to have an international company technically administer Sabah Al-Salem University buildings in Shadaddiya according to local laws and regulations. The source added that the university will be academically run by Kuwait University. The sources said the international company would be responsible for operating the buildings, supervising their infrastructure, cleaning and transport.

Bedoon military personnel

The Central Bank urged all banks to pay the salaries of bedoon (stateless) military and civil personnel working for the defense ministry with expired security ID cards for the next three months, provided they show their military IDs.

Teachers arrive

Thirty five Palestinian maths teachers arrived yesterday to join the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) school teaching staff and help cover the shortage of teachers in some schools, said a diplomatic source, noting that 79 more teachers will arrive from Gaza next week to take the total number of Palestinian teachers interviewed and hired in August to 150. In another educational concern, some educationists have questioned the legality of having subjects’ supervisors take part in evaluating teaching staff members, noting that MoE had finally decided to contact the Civil Service Commission (CSC) for advice and issuing a decision that will end the debate and clearly define the duties of technical supervisors. In this regard, MoE’s acting undersecretary Fahd Al-Ghaiss requested detailed reports from various supervisors about their job nature and the evaluation methods they follow. Ghaiss also requested legal advice from the ministry’s legal affairs department before meeting with CSC officials to discuss the topic. Notably, many educationists believe that it is illegal that supervisors take part in evaluating teachers because they are not their direct seniors, which has led to several teachers filing cases questioning their annual performance evaluation reports.

60 projects

Well-informed sources said Kuwait is about to execute 60 projects to build suitable infrastructure for the tourism, aviation, health and education sectors at a total cost of KD 13 billion in the coming five years.

Prices increase

Chairman of the Kuwait Union of Consumer Co-operative Societies (KUCCS) Khaled Al-Hudaiban said that the union will work hard on preventing companies from increasing prices and providing foodstuff at reasonable rates in all co-ops. Speaking on launching Yarmouk Co-op’s promotional festival, Hudaiban said the union only approved a five percent increase for companies that had applied to increase the prices of their goods.

By A Saleh