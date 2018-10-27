Municipal Council member warns of ‘possible flooding’

KUWAIT: Municipal Council member and head of Ahmadi committee Fahd Fahhad Al-Muwaizri warned all relevant bodies of possible flooding resulting from rain. Muwaizri urged these bodies to be cautious to avoid possible disasters that might claim lives.

Online form

Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan issued a decision on using an online form to issue licenses to commercial stores, individual establishments and companies by the beginning of the new year. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) said resolution number 601/2018 added a new clause to article no 1 of ministerial resolution number 411/2013 ordering the use of the new form and cancellation of all previous ones effective Jan 2, 2019.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi