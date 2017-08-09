Municipal Council member proposes renaming airport after Amir

Over a million passengers in July

KUWAIT: Chairman of the Legal and Financial Committee at the Municipal Council Ali Al-Mousa presented an official proposal yesterday to rename Kuwait International Airport into ‘Sheikh Sabah International Airport,’ after His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in recognition of his contributions in the diplomatic and humanitarian fields.

In other news, statistics of airport passports department show that the total number of passengers recorded at Kuwait International Airport in July was 1,185,623. Arrivals totaled 533,270 including 201,726 Kuwaitis, 31,882 Gulf nationals and 299,662 from other nationalities. The department said the number of visas issued was 15,884. Eleven passengers were arrested for forgery of travel documents, while 118 wanted passengers were arrested.

Separately, Airport traffic organization department carried out 2,244 security missions during July 2017. It said 20 vehicles were impounded, while 2,223 traffic citations were issued.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Meshaal Al-Enezi