Municipal Council Chairman proposes tourist buses

KUWAIT: Municipal Council Chairman Osama Humoud Al-Otaibi proposed allocating special bus stops outside all touristic attractions in Kuwait to link those sites with various destinations, adding that this help reduce traffic congestion on roads leading to those attractions, avoiding the need to build more parking areas, facilitating families to reach more than one site during a day and helping visitors reach those sites in shorter times.

Pharmacists’ allowances

Head of Kuwait Pharmaceutical Association Waleed Al-Shemmari announced plans to hold a meeting soon with the Civil Service Commission (CSC) to be attended by Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah to discuss pharmacists’ allowances. Shemmari stressed that the association’s recent board meeting discussed forming a special committee to inspect private clinics to make sure all regulations concerning prescriptions are respected.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi