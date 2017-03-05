Multiple injuries in Khaitan fires; Bangladeshi man commits suicide

KUWAIT: Three people suffered smoke inhalation in a fire that hit a Khaitan building Saturday night. Firefighters rushed to the scene in response to an emergency call, and immediately began to evacuate the building following their arrival. They were able to tackle the blaze which engulfed a fifth floor apartment, and prevented the flames from spreading to nearby apartments. Paramedics treated three person who suffered smoke inhalation onsite. An investigation was opened to determine the cause of the fire.

Separately, Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh and Ardhiya firemen rescued a child who was trapped in a flat during a fire in a building in Khaitan. The girl was handed to paramedics as she suffered smoke inhalation and superficial burns on her body. The fire was put out, and an investigation is ongoing to find out the cause of the blaze.

Suicides

A Bangladeshi man committed suicide in Fintas. He worked as a driver, and his body was recovered by the coroner. Meanwhile, an Indian maid hanged herself to death in Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh inside a toilet. Investigations are underway.

Theft

A citizen in Abdullah Al-Salem accused her Ethiopian maid of stealing jewelry worth KD 250,000.

Sentenced

The cassation court sentenced two employees at Nuwaiseeb border outlet to 10 years in jail for helping the accused in the Fintas group Hamad Al-Haroun to escape from the country.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun