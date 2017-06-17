Multiple fires reported; no injuries

KUWAIT: A fire broke out on the seventh floor of an eight floor building in Khaitan. Firemen rushed to the scene where they evacuated the building, controlled the fire and managed to rescue five people who were trapped by the flames, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said in a statement. No casualties were reported.

Another fire broke out in the second floor of an Ardhiya house, said security sources, noting that firemen rushed to the scene and managed to control the fire and prevented it from spreading to other parts of the house. No casualties were reported. Meanwhile, a bus caught fire minutes before iftar time in Farwaniya, said security sources, noting that firemen rushed to the scene and managed to control the fire before it spread to adjacent vehicles.

Fight

The Interior Ministry’s relations and security media department said that criminal detectives managed to identify a person who appeared in a video circulated on social media fighting with a policeman. The department added that investigations revealed that the two men were arguing over some unsettled personal disputes.

Inedible food

Ahmadi municipality teams launched an inspection campaign on various foodstuff stores, co-ops and restaurants which resulted in filing 48 citations and destroying 10 tons of inedible foodstuff items. The citations included violations such as operating a facility without a license and hiring laborers who did not have health certificates, the municipality’s auditing and follow up manager Saad Al-Shaiba explained. He added that 10 tons of inedible vegetables, fruits, meat, poultry and fish were confiscated and destroyed and that two stores were shut down.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun