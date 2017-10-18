Multiple arrests in state-wide campaigns

KUWAIT: Acting Interior Ministry Undersecretary Lt Col Mohammad Yousuf Al-Sabah led a campaign in all Kuwait governorates Tuesday night, which resulted in the arrest of four people wanted on felony cases, three others on drugs cases, 58 absconders in addition to five illegal workers, and 12 persons caught without IDs. Meanwhile, 374 traffic tickets were issued. Separately, Farwaniya municipality carried out a campaign that targeted stores, restaurants and markets in several malls. The campaign resulted in issuing 15 food violation citations.

Accidents

Firemen were sent to a scene of an accident where a car collided with the steel barrier and flipped over between Sulaibiya and Qairawan. Sulaibikhat fire station men responded and rescued three people who were suffering from moderate injuries. In another incident, a four-wheeler collided with a police patrol, and no injuries were reported. Separately, firemen dealt with a truck that became stuck at the gate of Kuwait Public Transport Company at Ras Al-Ardh. No injuries or damages were reported.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun