Multiple arrests in police crackdowns

KUWAIT: Hawally police arrested seven people while being drunk and in possessing of drugs. The detainees include four citizens, one of whom is a woman, two Asians and an Arab. Meanwhile, Ahmadi police arrested an Asian with nine envelopes that contain a material suspected to be drugs, besides 13 other envelopes containing shabu and marijuana. Separately, Capital police arrested a bedoon wanted by the implementation department, as well as two Asians with 19 locally made liquor.

Food hygiene

The number of violations discovered by the municipality since they launched their current food safety campaign reached 62. Head of Farwaniya emergency team Khalid Al-Radaan said the team carried out many campaigns on stores, restaurants, shops and kitchens to make sure of the safety of food stored there. The campaigns resulted in issuing 18 citations related to food hygiene, 44 for stores and signs, while 60 samples were sent to health ministry’s laboratory.

Twitter user sentenced

The cassation court upheld a 10 year jail sentence against a Twitter user, over a number of tweets he made. Detectives arrested the suspect after uncovering his true identity.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun