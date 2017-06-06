Mullet fishing season starts July 1

KUWAIT: Mullet fishing season in Kuwait’s territorial waters will begin on July 1 and last till Nov 30, 2017, the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR) announced yesterday. PAAAFR added that fishermen will have to respect the conditions, such as the timing from 6:00 am till 6:00 pm, obtaining a license from Sharq control center, reporting the exact catch volume on return, not using any fishing tools aside from the usual nets and respecting other government bodies’ regulations.

Hospital directors

Health Minister Dr Jamal Al-Harbi said that the Ministry of Health (MoH) is currently considering setting special conditions and regulations to appoint health zone and hospital directors and their assistants. Harbi also announced forming a special committee to solve doctors’ problems. Speaking during a ghabqa held by the medical association, Harbi said that doctors’ insurance against medical errors is still being reviewed by the fatwa and legislation department. He also noted that the electronic medical file issue is a top priority for him and that MoH is working on using it in collaboration with South Korea.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi