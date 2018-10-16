Muezzin molested sorcery-seeking women

KUWAIT: A muezzin used to lure women and sexually molest them with claims of helping them achieve their goals using sorcery, in exchange of money. Investigations revealed the suspect is a bachelor and carried out his acts at his residence. He charged between KD 200 – KD 300 for each act. The man was put under surveillance for months. Policemen, armed with a warrant, went to his residence and he was arrested red-handed. Police also found sorcery tools. The suspect will be deported.

Drug dealer arrested

Policemen arrested a laborer who worked in a Hawally mosque for pushing drugs. Police investigated tips about his activities and found them to be true, so his residence was raided and a large quantity of illicit material was found. He was sent to concerned authorities.