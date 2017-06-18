A much safer future

Each of us can contribute to making Kuwait a better place for all of us to live. In our daily deeds and actions, we can find – if we choose to look – opportunities for improving Kuwait’s environment. From not littering on the streets, to choosing to be kind and helpful to others, each individual here can have a positive impact on the society as a whole. Kuwait Times wants to know what can you do?

The doubt about the actions that will make Kuwait a better place evokes a deep reflection of contemporary reality, its negative and positive aspects. Everyone who answered this question agrees that change starts from us. But some, like pilot Ahmad Al-Qattan, believe that the solution is to deal with the roots and not just improve what’s on the surface.

“Personally I think it all starts with a person’s upbringing and how he/she was raised, to instill a certain mentality into the future generation such as respect and integrity,” he said. “That unity and helping each other will help us grow and make us stronger with years to come.”

“People worry too much about where we come from or what religion a person believes in, which causes hatred and greed,” he added. “I think people should be more open to other cultures and ways of thinking and understand that we are all different in many ways, but even if we disagree on many things, we will help each other to make the future for our children a much safer and better place.”

By Athoob Al-Shuaibi