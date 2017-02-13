MPW announces measures to tackle Ghazali traffic snarl

MoI issues guidelines on avoiding gridlock

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Public Works announced yesterday ‘instant measures’ to tackle the traffic congestion resulting from the closure of the key Al-Ghazali Road and Bridge. The extraordinary measures will be effective from today, the ministry said in a statement, indicating they are a result of intensive meetings that involved officials from the traffic department, Kuwait University and the ports authority.

Ahmad Al-Hassan, assistant undersecretary for roads’ engineering, said in a statement that the department is coordinating with other state authorities to tackle the problem that arose after the vital road was closed on Friday due to road renovation works. The problem is being tackled with several steps, such as reopening closed side roads, he added. Kuwait has been witnessing unprecedented traffic congestions for the past two days due to the construction works and the required measures taken.

The Ministry of Interior also issued guidelines for motorists on how to avoid traffic jams by using alternative roads. It said in a statement that part of Ghazali Road had to be shut for the completion of the Jahra road project as well as Ghazali Road. As a result, traffic had to be diverted to the Jahra side road leading to Shuwaikh Port. The ministry listed a number of other roads that can be used to avoid the jam. Trucks are banned from plying from 6 am to 4 pm from Sundays to Thursdays.

By Hanna Al-Saadoun