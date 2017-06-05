MPs urge Kuwait mediation in new GCC spat

KUWAIT: MPs yesterday expressed deep sorrow at the developments among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members after Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, all GCC members, along with Egypt yesterday severed their diplomatic relations with GCC member Qatar. The lawmakers utilized the Assembly’s special session to discuss budgets of government bodies and called for restraint among the GCC states and also called on Kuwait to mediate a peaceful solution between them.

MP Abdullah Al-Roumi said he was deeply concerned over the turn of events between the GCC states but added that he was confident in the wisdom of King Salman of Saudi Arabia and the Amir of Kuwait who will help resolve the crisis. MP Waleed Al-Tabtabai said he was saddened with the developments among GCC states, adding that the Arab nation has two enemies: Israel and Iran. MP Abdulkarim Al-Kundari said Kuwait should not become a party in the conflict and instead should preserve unity with our Gulf brethren.

MP Ali Al-Deqbasi regretted that the divisions among the GCC states is taking place on June 5, which marks the 50th anniversary of the Arab countries’ defeat in the 1967 war against Israel. The lawmaker called for restraint. The Assembly then approved the budgets and final accounts of 10 government departments amid strong criticism of several bodies. Those bodies include Public Authority for Housing Welfare, the Fire Department, Kuwait University, Public Authority for Youth and others. The Assembly meets again today until Thursday to approve the state budget.