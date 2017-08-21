MPs slam Hind Al-Sabeeh for hiring expats

KUWAIT: The moves come amid a campaign by some MPs against expatriates and their numbers. Foreigners make up around 70 percent of Kuwait’s population of 4.2 million.

Yesterday, MPs continued their assault on Social Affairs Minister Hind Al-Sabeeh over papers and documents leaked on social media that showed she allegedly appointed expats with salaries over KD 2,000.

The MPs considered these appointments – based on the rewards system – as something against Kuwaitization and moves to rectify the demographic imbalance. The lawmakers warned Sabeeh she could be grilled.

MP Saleh Ashour said the government makes citizens “hate” expats through random appointments, inflated salaries and unnecessary incentives such as free education and healthcare for some. MP Abdulkareem Al-Kandari said Kuwaiti graduates in the accounting and law professions find it “strange” that expats are continued to be appointed in these specialties. He said documents leaked on social media show expat advisors were given major pay increases of over KD 3,000.

By A Saleh