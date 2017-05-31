MPs oppose ban on ‘visas for relatives’

KUWAIT: Islamist MP Waleed Al-Tabtabai said yesterday that a number of MPs are planning moves against a recent Interior Ministry decision to prevent expatriates from sponsoring their parents, sisters and brothers even those living with them in Kuwait. The lawmaker described the decision, issued just a few days ago, as “unhuman” adding that it will cause many social problems in Kuwait. Tabtabai also called on the Interior Ministry to extend the visit visas for Syrian dependents and then renew their stay every year until the situations improve in Syria.

The lawmaker said the new restrictions on the residences for parents, sisters and brothers will be debated in the National Assembly human rights committee. He did not however give any timeframe for the meeting as the National Assembly is expected to close the current term next week. The Interior Ministry last week issued new regulations stating that the residence permits of parents, sisters and brothers will no longer be renewed and expats can only sponsor their wives and children.

By B Izzak