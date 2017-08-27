‘MPs live in palaces’

KUWAIT: MP Safaa Al-Hashem reported that a citizen showed up at her house asking to meet her, and that she spoke to him from behind closed doors. She added that the man told her he was heavily in debt and needed her help, but when she asked him to file a plea at her office in the parliament, he got angry and kicked the door, shouting “MPs live in palaces” before leaving.

Drug suspect nabbed

A citizen was arrested on arrival at Kuwait airport with two pieces of hashish he had hidden inside a packet of medicine.

Joggers harassed

A citizen and a non-Kuwaiti were recently arrested for harassing female joggers along Saad Al-Abdullah’s walking and jogging track. Security sources said many girls reported the matter, noting that the two suspects were heavily drunk. The suspects were arrested with the possession of a home-made liquor bottle.

3 killed in accidents

An Asian was killed when he was run over by a citizen’s speeding vehicle in Fahaheel. In another development, a female citizen was killed and three of her relatives were seriously injured in a collision between four vehicles along Fahaheel coastal road. Also, an Egyptian child was killed and her mother was seriously injured in a collision along the Sixth Ring Road.

2 arrested for fighting

Two brothers were arrested for fighting because of an earlier dispute between their wives.

Man arrested for fraud

An Egyptian son of a Kuwaiti mother was arrested for fraud, said security sources, noting that the suspect had collected over KD 5,000 from several expats, promising to transfer and renew their residency visas.

3 firemen injured

A fire broke out in an under-construction building located over an area of 3,000 sq m in Kabd. Three firemen were injured in the process. – Al-Rai/Al-Anbaa