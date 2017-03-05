MPs’ immunity lifted

KUWAIT: The parliament’s legislative and legal affairs committee yesterday approved stripping MP Ahmad Al-Fadhel of his parliamentary immunity. MP Mohammad Al-Dallal, the panel’s chairman, said in a statement that the committee members discussed during a session prior topics namely laws for combating corruption, contradiction of interests and employments in leading and judicial posts. The commission approved setting up a public authority against narcotics and bills related to military retirees’ payments. It rejected a bill on establishing a council for higher education and scientific development due to some constitutional irregularities and blessed another regarding amendments on the work in the private sector’s law. – KUNA