MPS discuss taxing expats remittances

KUWAIT: Well-informed sources said that the parliamentary legislative committee is scheduled to discuss a number of proposed laws on Sunday including taxing expats’ financial remittances. In this regard, MP Faisal Al-Kandari suggested imposing taxes on expats remittances to their home countries.

Proposal set gradual taxes starting with two percent for sums below KD 100, four percent for sums between KD 100 – KD 499 and five percent for sums over KD 500. —Al-Rai