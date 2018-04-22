MPs demand expulsion of Filipino envoy, slam ‘weak’ govt response

Ghanem vows action against ‘escalation’ – Police arrest two over ‘abductions’

KUWAIT: Lawmakers yesterday strongly blasted the Philippines Embassy in the country for allegedly helping Filipina maids claiming to be abused by their local employers to flee, and also harshly criticized the foreign ministry for not taking strong action. MPs insisted that the embassy’s actions have breached all diplomatic norms and called on the foreign ministry to expel the Philippines ambassador and other diplomats involved in the allegations.

Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem told reporters that he was informed by the foreign ministry that it plans to take action against the embassy, which has requested some time to amend its position. “I’d like to stress that everything that could undermine Kuwait’s sovereignty, dignity and reputation by linking the country to anomalous and bizarre incidents, as well as the unprovoked escalation by the Philippine side, will be addressed by the foreign ministry,” he vowed. Ghanem warned that there would be a reaction to the Philippine side’s unjustified and irresponsible conduct, which included breaches of international laws in general and the Vienna Convention in particular.

According to parliamentary sources, the foreign ministry has already said it will declare the ambassador persona non grata if he does not hand over the Filipinos accused of helping the maids escape from their employers’ homes. Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah also said that the ministry is planning to take action, without providing details.

Meanwhile, police arrested two Filipinos allegedly involved in “rescue” operations and charged them with abduction. The two were arrested in Kuwait airport’s parking area. Their cars were also seized. The interior ministry said in a statement that the duo, during interrogations, “confessed to the crime in addition to other similar offenses that had been committed in various areas of the country”.

MP Yousef Al-Fadhalah said in a statement he has asked the National Assembly to assign its foreign relations panel to investigate the actions of the Philippines Embassy in the country, describing it a total breach of diplomatic practices. He said that the committee should be given one month to prepare its report on the probe. Fadhalah demanded that the committee should summon representatives of the foreign and the interior ministries to hear their testimonies on the matter. The lawmaker described as shocking videos posted on social media about Filipinos whisking away Filipina maids out of their employers’ homes, “as if the embassy is a state within a state”, and called for countering such practices that undermine Kuwait’s image abroad.

MP Al-Humaidi Al-Subaei lashed out the foreign minister and said warned him that “if he does not take measures to safeguard the dignity of Kuwaitis, he will be held politically responsible and grilled”. He described the Philippines Embassy action as “a flagrant interference in Kuwait’s internal affairs”, adding that the foreign minister and the ministry staff should have immediately expelled the Philippines ambassador after the videos were posted. MP Humoud Al-Khudair said the government should not accept any explanation from the embassy and should immediately start taking the necessary legal actions.

By B Izzak