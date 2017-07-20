MPs demand action over escape of terror convicts

KUWAIT: MPs began yesterday signing a request to hold an emergency session of the National Assembly to discuss the developments surrounding the escape of several members of a pro-Iran cell, on a day when Kuwait ordered Iranian diplomats to leave.Tabtabaei said on his Twitter account that he has prepared the request for the emergency session and placed it in his office for signatures. He posted images of a number of lawmakers signing the document.

So far, 13 MPs have signed, but many others have supported the move. The request requires the signature of at least 33 MPs and must secure the government’s approval. The Assembly is currently on summer recess and is due to start its next term in October.In his request, Tabtabaei said the debate should tackle the future of relations with Iran, placing Lebanese group Hezbollah on the list of terror organizations and debating the details of the ruling against the so-called “Abdaly cell”.

The court of cassation last month sentenced the mastermind of the group to life in jail, condemned 20 others to various jail terms and acquitted two. Three other members remain at large.The court convicted them of forming a cell with links to Iran and Hezbollah, smuggling arms and explosives into Kuwait from Iran and plotting attacks in the country.

Several MPs have demanded that the government should be held responsible for the escape and some of them vowed to grill the prime minister over the issue.MP Khaled Al-Otaibi said it was a shame to see those who threatened the security and stability of the country flee without the security agencies succeeding in stopping them.

Otaibi said what happened proves the fact that there are other cells and individuals operating against the country and its interests. He called on the authorities to clarify the entire situation and hold to account those who failed to perform their duty.MP Abdulwahab Al-Babtain said the issue of convicted members of a terror cell fleeing the country will not be allowed to pass without holding responsible officials to account.

By B Izzak, Staff Writer