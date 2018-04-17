MPs debate ‘financial crimes’ at Olympic Council of Asia

Assembly approves early retirement bill

KUWAIT: The National Assembly yesterday debated allegations of money laundering at the Kuwait-based Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the Olympia mall in Salmiya, which was built to house the council. MP Riyadh Al-Adasani said he has evidence of wrongdoing in the OCA, adding it has to be referred to the public prosecution for an investigation. He charged that the OCA issued two cheques worth KD 400,000 to one person and the money has disappeared. He wondered how OCA could buy land in Qatar for a little over KD 1 million, and sell it a day later for KD 5.5 million.

The lawmaker charged that there are suspected money laundering cases at the OCA and suspected cases of theft of funds, adding that some unknown money transfers were sent to the two defendants in the case. Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah also said money laundering was suspected at the OCA and the ministry had received a request from the financial investigation unit at the finance ministry to investigate certain money transfers, adding that the man mentioned in the request was summoned and interrogated. The minister said that the immunity of OCA was lifted two years ago.

Finance Minister Nayef Al-Hajraf said after the financial investigation, the issue was referred to the public prosecution. He said the building where the OCA is located – the Olympia Mall – is at the center of a legal dispute in court and that all its revenues are paid to the court until the dispute is resolved. MP Ali Al-Deqbasi said the entire file must be sent to the public prosecution for a full investigation, adding that it is illogical to sell a building for KD 800,000 and the one adjacent to it for KD 8 million, a clear money laundering case.

Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem said the entire issue must be investigated because of suspected crimes, adding that an employee at OCA was drawing a monthly salary of KD 400 but KD 12 million was found in his account. He said a number of people were granted citizenship at the expense of Kuwait, adding that KD 6 million was also found in the account of a female defendant. The speaker vowed not to allow any organization to exploit its status to carry out money laundering operations, adding that some people utilized such operations to keep international sanctions on Kuwaiti sports. MP Mohammad Al-Mutair charged that some people raise sports issue to make personal and political gains. During the debate, MPs Adasani and Al-Humaidi Al-Subaei traded accusations and insults.

In other business, the Assembly passed in the first reading and without debate the early retirement draft law amid a dispute between the government and MPs. The law allows early retirement for Kuwaiti employees after serving for 30 years for men and 25 years for women, regardless of age.

By B Izzak