MPs have constitutional right to grill, says Min Al-Sabeeh

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Al-Sabeeh proclaimed yesterday that it is a parliamentarian’s prerogative to interpolate any government official and that right is supported by the constitution. Al-Sabeeh’s remarks come in response to the growing speculation that she could be subject to a grilling procedure in parliament, a prospect that she welcomed and described as “a constitutional right of all MPs.” Al-Sabeeh, who is also Minister of State for Economic Affairs, added that all “development plans will be shared with the parliament during its forthcoming term.” When asked about the country’s demographic structure, she replied that an ad hoc committee dealing with the issue would meet soon to discuss the matter. — KUNA