MPs: Citizenship issue must end

KUWAIT: Several lawmakers yesterday gave a cautious welcome to the government’s decision to return citizenships to some citizens whose nationalities were revoked several years ago, and called for putting an end to this issue. The government on Monday returned revoked citizenships to nine people including cleric Nabil Al-Awadhi, but not opposition activist Saad Al-Ajmi, who denied that his citizenship was returned. The government has already returned several citizenships revoked from mostly opposition activists. Several others are still waiting.

MP Abdulwahab Al-Babtain described the measure as a step in the right direction but called for swiftly putting an end to this issue and to political tensions in the country, adding that regional turmoil requires unity in the country. Babtain also said that to achieve stability, there must be solid legislation that cannot be misused by the government to issue unilateral decisions that could destabilize the country. He said that the amendment of the administrative court law, which is against the constitution, has become a national duty that all parties must work to achieve. He was referring to a law that prevents courts from looking into citizenship cases because they are considered sovereign issues.

MP Hamdan Al-Azemi said the return of citizenships should be treated on the basis that the government committed a mistake in the past and it was trying to rectify it. The lawmaker said the measure should not dissuade MPs from grilling the premier and ministers. MP Ahmad Al-Fadhl however said HH the Amir should be thanked for taking such a gracious decision to return the citizenships, which should defuse tension ahead of the new Assembly term.

Meanwhile, MP Majed Al-Mutairi warned the foreign ministry yesterday for not exerting full efforts to secure the release of a Kuwaiti citizen who was arrested soon after crossing into Saudi Arabia from the Salmi border point. The lawmaker said the foreign ministry must take all possible measures to ensure that the Kuwaiti citizen returns home safely.

By B Izzak