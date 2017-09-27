MPs, assembly defend “exceptional” salary for some lawmakers

KUWAIT: The issue revealed in the local press that a number of MPs were receiving a “second exceptional” salary by the government has taken parliamentary circles by a storm with lawmakers strongly defending themselves.

Secretary general of the national assembly Allam Al-Kundari issued an official statement saying the so-called exceptional salary was being given in accordance with the retirement laws and has no suspicion.

Kundari said the salary is nothing new as it was introduced in 1992 to a number of MPs who were forced to resign their jobs after winning seats in the national assembly. It had nothing to do with a deal between the government and the concerned lawmakers.

He said the payment is given in accordance with article 80 of the pensions law to MPs who had not received any pensions before becoming members in the assembly.

The measure aimed at achieving equality between those lawmakers and others who were receiving pensions besides their salaries from the assembly, Kundari said.

The issue was uncovered by Al-Qabas newspaper yesterday which described the measure as a deal between the government and the concerned lawmakers.

The newspaper cited the names of 20 lawmakers who were receiving the additional pay.

Opposition MP Jamaan Al-Harbash, one of the beneficiaries, acknowledged he had been receiving the additional salary even since he was a member in a previous assembly.

Harbash said the measure is fair since lawmakers are forced to resign from their job after becoming members of parliament and if they were receiving only the assembly salary, they would be without any pay if the assembly is dissolved.

He said the previous salaries of a number of MPs are larger than their pay by the assembly and it is unfair if they are not compensated.

Harbash said that receiving the additional pay remains optional, adding that the salary of Kuwaiti lawmakers remain lower than ministers, judges and oil workers although MPs monitor all of these categories.

The lawmaker said that receiving a second pay equal to the salary before becoming MP is not a problem and the problem is dishonesty and becoming a messenger for ministers to receive millions in bank deposits.

MP Ahmad Al-Fadhl called on the newspaper to write an apology for accusing the lawmakers of receiving bribes.

MP Abdulwahab Al-Babtain, also one of the beneficiaries, sent a question on the issue to State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah about the issue and whether it is within the law or not. He said if the answer is that it is illegal, he will return all the additional funds he was paid.

By B Izzak