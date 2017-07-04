MP Tabtabaie urges concerted efforts to counter Islamophobia

CAIRO: Kuwaiti lawmaker Waleed Al-Tabtabaie yesterday called for concerted efforts in order to combat the phenomenon of “Islamophobia.” Speaking after a meeting of the Arab Parliament’s Economic and Financial Committee, Tabtabaie said the lawmakers discussed several steps and issued some recommendations to combat ideas of those who connect terrorism with Islam, mainly in Europe.

The recommendations include holding dialogue with the European Parliament to show tolerance values, rights of minorities and other provisions stipulated in the Arab legislations based on Islam, he said.

Tabtabaie, also a member of AP, affirmed that terrorist operations committed by the so-called Islamic State and other terrorist groups contribute to distorting the tolerant image of Islam. Some topics were tackled during the meeting of human rights, and legal and legislative affairs committee, he noted. – KUNA