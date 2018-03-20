MP slams anti-expat drive

KUWAIT: During the debate on the establishment of the human rights commission, MP Adnan Abdulsamad criticized a campaign against expatriates and said it was unjustified. He said the Assembly must not be part of the campaign because “we are in the National Assembly which concerns both expatriates and citizens”. A number of lawmakers led by MP Safa Al-Hashem have been leading a campaign against foreigners working and living in Kuwait.

By B Izzak