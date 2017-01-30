MP proposes committee to manage demography

KUWAIT: MP Waleed Al-Tabtabaei filed a proposal to form a special committee under the name of ‘The National Committee to Regulate and Manage Demography.’

According to the proposal, the committee would be responsible for achieving the population balance, making sure that citizens get all rights as per the constitution, and performing a study and plan to limit expats’ numbers to only 50 percent of the population within a maximum of seven years.

It also calls for annually replacing at least 15 percent of expat public employees with citizens, controlling marginal labor, cancelling the residency of and deporting extraneous expat laborers, forming a special company to be responsible for recruiting foreign labor and to report quarterly to the parliament.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi