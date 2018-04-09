MP claims some expats exempted from medical tests

KUWAIT: Opposition MP Jamaan Al-Harbash said yesterday that the ministry of health has exempted a number of expatriates from undergoing mandatory medical tests in their home countries, even though some of them had been deported from the country on medical grounds. In a series of questions to Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah, the lawmaker demanded to know the number of cases exempted from medical tests last year and this year.

Under an agreed Kuwaiti and Gulf procedure, all expatriate workers must undergo medical tests in their home countries before coming for employment in the Gulf. Harbash asked the minister for a list of diseases which mandate deporting expatriates from Kuwait or barring their entry into the country. He demanded to know the number of expatriates deported from Kuwait on medical grounds since the beginning of 2016. He demanded to know the number of expatriates who sued the ministry in court after they were found to have serious diseases and asked to know the outcome of those court cases.

Harbash asked if the ministry allows these people to undergo fresh medical tests in their home countries and then allows them to return to Kuwait, and demanded to know the number of those allowed to return. The lawmaker also asked the minister to provide him with a list of the names of expatriate employees in the public health department and their nationalities, and if they are entitled to access the results of medical tests conducted in Kuwait. He also demanded the names of expatriates who were exempted and allowed to obtain residence permits despite being detected with serious diseases that require authorities to deport them.

Meanwhile, MP Waleed Al-Tabtabaei demanded detailed results of the seven parliamentary elections held between 1999 and 2016. The lawmaker gave no reason for his request. Separately, MP Riyadh Al-Adasani said Minister of Electricity and Water Bakheet Al-Rasheedi showed cooperation when told that the ministry should reduce electricity connection charges, which were raised late last year. The lawmaker however did not say if the minister agreed to make the revision.

By B Izzak