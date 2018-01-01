MP calls for cooperation to open Indonesian helpers’ recruitment

KUWAIT: MP Khalil Al-Saleh called on local authorities to meet their Indonesian counterparts’ demands with regards to domestic helpers’ status, in order to resume the recruitment of Indonesian domestic workers into Kuwait.

The lawmaker explained in a statement that the recruitment of domestic helpers from Indonesia was suspended over special regulations and conditions for providing Kuwait with domestic helpers, including a minimum monthly salary of KD 100 to be directly deducted from sponsors’ accounts, in addition to other penal measures.

Saleh urged the foreign ministry and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to work hard on resuming the provision of Indonesian laborers to help cut down the recruitment cost to only KD 300. Saleh stressed that India and the Philippines now prefer sending laborers to Europe and America, especially educated ones who receive up to $1,000 monthly. Getting laborers from African countries that know little about our traditions is too dangerous and many of them have been involved in crimes and murders.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi and A Saleh