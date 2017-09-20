MP Al-Tabtabae blasts KPC, alleges fraud

KUWAIT: In the name of Allah the Beneficent, the Merciful. “The plan, and Allah plans, and Allah is the Best of Planners” (Holy Quran 8:30). Praise be to Allah who supported us with his grace, as we did not need more than the statement of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) that was published in yesterday’s newspapers to answer the parliamentary question we put forward in regards to the packages (worth millions) – given to senior officials in the oil sectors to prove that KPC is still practicing its chaotic policies of fraud and misinforming the public.

In the sixth item of our aforementioned question, we submitted a request with a precondition – which is the numbers, names and posts of the senior officials who benefit from a certain decision that was mentioned in the same item (the retirement system). It seems there are some people who are trying by all means to cover up the alleged ‘packages of millions’ at the expense of the public.

The only option they had was to behave recklessly and to manipulate the facts in order to cover up their deeds. They turned things upside down and mixed things up – and increased the number of beneficiaries to 33 (not seven). Yet, it seemed that they miscalculated the end of service rewards and packages for the 33 senior staff which exceeded KD 33 million after raising their numbers.

KPC had a taste of its own medicine, and was forced – while facing the anger of the public opinion to retrieve its misleading answers that were given to us, and confess openly that only seven senior staff benefited from these packages at the expense of public.

As for the true value of the packages, we will give a comprehensive presentation to the Kuwaiti people about the true value of the following financial rewards for all the senior staff: (1) The packages; (2) Indemnity (better advantage); (3) Additional incentive; (4) Retirement award for those whose service is over 30 years according to the social securities law), and how those packages got inflated. They [think to] deceive Allah and those who believe, but they deceive not except themselves and perceive [it] not). (Holy Quran: 2:9)