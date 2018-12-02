MP Adasani reiterates rejection of fee hikes, taxes

KUWAIT: Opposition MP Riyadh Al-Adasani said yesterday that any government plans to increase charges of public services or impose taxes will be rejected by the National Assembly. The lawmaker said that the government should instead focus on stopping the squandering of public funds in addition to violations and achieving equality and justice in appointments and promotions. The fresh rejection comes amid reports that Kuwait has decided to delay the appointment of the five-percent value-added tax until 2021.

MP Osama Al-Shaheen yesterday praised Public Works Minister Hussam Al-Roumi for insisting on his resignation which he submitted two weeks ago over his ministry’s alleged failure of facing heavy rains that lashed the country. Shaheen praised what he described as a welcome political practice and hoped it will be adopted by others. The lawmaker said that he was informed in an answer to his question that KD 20 billion has been spent on roads in the past few years.

Oil Minister Bakheet Al-Rasheedi also said he had submitted his resignation over the outcome of an oil investigation. It was not immediately known if the resignations have been accepted. A number of lawmakers meanwhile called on Minister of State for Housing Affairs Jenan Bushehri to resign because her ministry is also partly responsible for the failure in facing the rains. The minister said on Twitter yesterday that she has taken all the necessary measures regarding the issue.

The Assembly’s legal and legislative committee is scheduled to discuss today several proposals for adopting summer timing in Kuwait and for amending the electoral districts. On the summer timing, MP Safa Al-Hashem proposed that the clock should be advanced two hours between April 1 and September 30 to take into account the effects of heat in the country.

By B Izzak