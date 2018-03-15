Move to stiffen Israel boycott law

KUWAIT: Five lawmakers yesterday submitted amendments to the Israel boycott law in which bars any contacts or visits to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The new amendment bans any contact or dealings with companies having any trade links to Israel, besides banning any online contacts with Israeli companies.

The amendments also bar Kuwaitis from visiting Israel or occupied Palestinian territories without prior consultation with the government and bans holders of Israeli passports from entering the country.

The amendments stipulate jail terms of between three and 15 years and a fine not exceeding KD 10,000 for violators.

By B Izzak