Mourners gather to pay respects for late Sheikha Fareeha Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah welcomed mourners to Bayan Palace yesterday, where they offered their condolences over the passing of Sheikha Fareeha Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. The mourners included foreign diplomats as well as the UAE’s Minister of State for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and the Qatari Amir’s personal representative Sheikh Jassem bin Mohammad Al-Thani, along with a delegation accompanying him. Meanwhile, the Gulf Cooperation Council’s Secretary General Dr Abdullatif Al-Zayani, Governor of Bahrain’s Southern Governorate Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al-Khalifa and Chairman of Bahrain’s Basketball Association Sheikh Essa bin Ali Al-Khalifa were also among those to have expressed their sympathies over Sheikha Fareeha’s death.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince received cables of condolences from several foreign leaders and officials over the passing of Sheikha Fareeha. They received cables of condolences from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. In response, they sent cables to the two senior officials, expressing their gratitude for the warm sentiments.

His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince also received cables of condolences from UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received cables of condolences from Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Bahraini King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa, Bahraini Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa, Bahraini Crown Prince Deputy Commander of the Armed Forces and First Deputy Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Sultan of Oman Qaboos Bin Saeed, Jordanian King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdulfatah Al-Sisi, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr Ahmad Al-Tayyeb, President of Eritrea Isaias Afwerki, and Leader of Iraqi National Coalition and National Wisdom Movement of Iraq Ammar Al-Hakim.

Furthermore, His Highness the Amir received cables of condolences from Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al-Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al-Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Saud Bin Rashid Al-Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Hamad Bin Mohammad Al-Sharqi, Ruler of Fujaira, Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaima, Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al-Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Sheikh Nasser Bin Rashid Al-Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, Sheikh Ahmad Bin Sultan Al-Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Bin Sultan Al-Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Salem Bin Sultan Al-Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saud Bin Rashid Al-Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Mohammad Al-Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujaira, and Sheikh Mohammad Bin Saud Bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaima.

In addition, His Highness the Amir received a cable of condolences from Deputy Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who expressed his deepest condolences over Sheikha Fareeha’s demise, praying Almighty Allah to bestow mercy upon her soul. His Highness the Amir sent a cable of gratitude to Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad for his warm consolation and sympathy. Also, His Highness the Amir received a cable of condolences from First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, over the passing of Sheikha Fareeha. His Highness the Amir sent a cable to Sheikh Nasser thanking him for his sincere sentiments. – KUNA