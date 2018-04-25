Motorists urged to abide by emergency lane rules

KUWAIT: Motorists are urged to abide by regulations for using emergency lanes flanking the highways, the Interior Ministry said yesterday. Motorists have been breaking traffic rules by over speeding on the shoulder road and the left lane, said Major General Tawheedullah Al-Kandari, the ministry’s acting director general for security information.

Drivers can use the special left route at a maximum speed of 45 km/h between 6 am and 10 pm in case of traffic congestion, the major general explained, warning that penalties include impounding the vehicle for two months. As to the right shoulder road, it is solely specialized for emergencies, he said. The traffic department registered up to 22,671 offenses of irregular driving on the two lanes in the first three months of 2018.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun