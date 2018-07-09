Motorist killed, two injured in 6th Ring Road cash

KUWAIT: A motorist was killed and two others were hospitalized with head injuries following an accident reported on Sixth Ring Road yesterday. Paramedics, firefighters and police rushed to the scene immediately after the accident was reported, and discovered that one driver had succumbed to his injuries. His body was left for forensics’ personnel, while the other two persons involved in the accidents were rushed to the nearest medical facility. An investigation was opened to determine the cause of the accident.

Man found dead in Jahra stable

A Kuwaiti man was found dead in a Jahra stable. Police and paramedics rushed to the scene in response to an emergency call in which a man reported that he found his friend motionless inside a rented stable. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, and investigations are underway to determine whether foul play is involved or not.

Drunks arrested

Six teenagers were arrested while being under the influence of alcohol, and they were sent to the juveniles’ prosecution for further action. A vehicle carrying four boys and two girls was pulled over at a street in Ahmadi for reckless driving, and police arrested them after discovering they were intoxicated. Meanwhile, 24 persons were arrested during campaigns in Ahmadi governorate.

Thefts

An Egyptian woman accused her friend of stealing her gold bracelet while they were visiting a mutual friend in Fintas. Investigations are underway. Separately, Ahmadi detectives are looking for an Egyptian man who posed as real-estate broker, and made a deal with a citizen to manage his buildings. The suspects disappeared after collecting rents from tenants in the buildings that the citizen owns.

Smuggling foiled

Nuwaiseeb customs officers caught a man who had a pistol and ammunition. Officers became suspicious when they noticed that the man was nervous, so he was searched and the pistol was found. He was taken to the proper authorities for further action.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun