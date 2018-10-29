Motorist injured in Fahaheel Highway crash

KUWAIT: A motorist was injured in a two-vehicle accident reported yesterday at Fahaheel Highway. Firemen, police and paramedics headed to the scene after the accident was reported yesterday afternoon. The injured man, Kuwaiti, was taken to hospital. An investigation was opened to determine the cause of the accident.

School fire

A limited fire broke out in a laboratory of Mulla Saud Al-Saqer Elementary School located in Adan, a Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) statement said. Firefighters from the Qurain and Mubarak Al-Kabeer hazardous materials stations tackled the blaze. A teacher lost consciousness due to panic and was treated by paramedics.

Municipality campaign

Kuwait Municipality’s public relations department said Farwaniya cleanliness and road occupancy department carried out a campaign during the weekend against street markets, resulting in issuing 16 citations, while six vehicles selling vegetables were confiscated.

Military exercise

The interior ministry’s relations and security information department said the coastguard, in cooperation with the US military, will carry out an exercise from Oct 30 to Nov 10. It asked sea goers to take caution.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun