Motorist hurt in Salmiya accident

KUWAIT: An expatriate man was severely injured in a collision reported along Salmiya highway, said security sources, noting that firemen rushed to the scene and had to cut open the wreckage to free the injured man and rush him to hospital.

Tent fire

A fire broke out in a tent pitched outside a house in Qossour, said security sources, noting that firemen rushed to the scene and controlled the fire, rescuing an injured citizen with severe burns. An investigation is in progress to determine the cause of the fire.

Smoke inhalation

A fire broke out in a house in Hitteen, said security sources, noting that firemen rushed to the scene. The house was evacuated and the flames were stopped from spreading. Some tenants were treated for smoke inhalation onsite. Further investigations are in progress to determine the cause of the fire.

Suspects caught with contrabands

Two citizens, one of whom was wanted for a 12-year prison drug-related sentence and a KD 34,167 financial claim, were arrested by Capital detectives with alcohol and drugs. Security sources noted that the suspects fled from a checkpoint and tried to run over a police officer when they were asked for their IDs. The sources added that the suspects were chased into Faiha, where the suspects hit a police patrol car. Another car continued in hot pursuit and managed to stop the suspects, who were drunk. A case was filed and the suspects were referred to relevant authorities. Separately, an Asian man with an expired residency visa wanted for a KD 400 financial claim by a local telecom company and KD 300 by another was arrested in Mangaf with 64 home-brewed liquor bottles. The suspect confessed to running an illegal liquor brewery.

Thief arrested

An expatriate man was arrested in Farwaniya for robberies he committed while riding a bike and wearing a mask outside shopping malls in the area.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun