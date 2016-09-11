Mother’s killer reenacts crime

KUWAIT: Following up the case of a Lebanese woman who beat her elderly mother to death in Kaifan, Al-Rai local daily interviewed her grandmother in Lebanon, who she said the suspect had always been beating her mother, although she suffered from diabetes and hypertension. The grandmother also said that her late daughter was married at the age of 18 and that she gave birth to her eldest daughter (the killer) 39 years ago when she and her husband came to Kuwait. She also said that the last time she saw her daughter was four years ago on a visit to Lebanon. Meanwhile, the murderer reenacted her crime in the presence of detectives, added security sources, noting that the suspect was crying and denied any intention to kill her ‘dear’ mother, but stressed that she loved her father (who died a year ago) more because he was closer to her. However, interrogating the maid working for the family, she stressed that the daughter had always assaulted her mother and that the mother feared her.

Drug possession

Narcotics detectives arrested an Asian man with 14 packs of marijuana, said security sources, noting that the suspect was also under the influence on arrest. Case papers indicate that a police patrol stopped the suspect in Salhiya and found that acted strangely. On searching him, the drugs were found.

Man beats wife

A Syrian woman reported that her ex-husband, Kuwaiti, assaulted her after inadvertently seeing her in a shopping mall. “What are you doing here?” the man allegedly asked her, so she told him it was none of his business. The woman said her reply angered him and he charged at her. He also threatened to assault her if he saw her shopping again. A case was filed and the suspect is being summoned for further investigations.

Sexual assault

A young man was arrested for sexual assault, said security sources, noting that man was arrested while chasing women in crowded shopping malls. The sources added that the suspect will most probably spend the Eid holiday in custody pending legal measures against him.

Drunk driver caught

A citizen was recently arrested while driving along Abdaly highway with a bottle of whiskey in his hand, said security sources, noting that a highway patrol suspected him. The strange thing is that the man insisted on drinking even after his arrest. “I am away from people and not doing harm to anybody,” he said, justifying his actions, but he was arrested and taken to Qashaniya police station.

Fight

Four citizens were injured in a fight in Riqqa before Ahmadi police controlled the fight, said security sources, noting that the men used sharp metal objects in their fight. The four were rushed to Adan Hospital for treatment pending further investigations. – Al-Rai, Al-Anbaa