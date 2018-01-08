Mother wins custody after child tells judge about ‘abusive’ father

KUWAIT: In a tragic family dispute case, a child was brought before the judge at the Ja’afari court yesterday in accordance with the child’s law, and was asked which of his divorced parents he would like to live with. The child kept silent and nodded down, which touched the hearts of everybody present in the courthouse. The judge stepped down from his bench, kissed the child and reassured to pass a sentence according to his choice. The child responded, saying that he wanted to live with his mother because his father beats him and that they do not like each other. The mother’s Attorney Howra’ Al-Habib demanded that the court grants custody to the mother, which was sentenced.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi and A Saleh