Mom jailed for abusing kids

KUWAIT: The misdemeanors court sentenced a Kuwaiti mother to a month in jail for mistreating and insulting her children while teaching them. The children’s father had complained to police that the woman beat the children and abused them verbally and physically, which affected their mental condition. The father’s lawyer gave the court evidence including a video recording showing mistreatment by the mother. – Hanan Al-Saadoun