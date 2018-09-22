MoI warns of dusty weather

KUWAIT: The interior ministry yesterday urged road users to be cautious of dust and unstable weather conditions causing low visibility in several areas.

In a statement, the ministry urged people to call 112 in case of emergency or assistance. A Kuwaiti meteorologist said yesterday that dust, caused by northwestern winds from Iraq, had resulted in low visibility in some areas.

The dust reduced horizontal vision to less than 1,000 m and is moving towards inner residential areas, indicated Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi. He affirmed that weather conditions will improve soon.

Air traffic at Kuwait International Airport was normal despite the dust storm, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said yesterday.

Flights to and from the airport are ongoing and have not been affected by the current weather conditions, said Emad Al-Sanousi, Director of the DGCA’s Department of Air Traffic. – KUNA