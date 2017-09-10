MOI undersecretary honors officers ; Expats killed in road accident

KUWAIT: MOI’s assistant undersecretary for border security affairs Major General, Mansour Al-Awadi honored a number of officers, warrant officers, policemen and civilian employees working in various border security departments for their efforts and outstanding performance while conducting their duties. The honoring ceremony was attended by the airport security director, Maj General, Waleed Al-Saleh and land border exits security director, brigadier, Eyad Al-Haddad.

Expats killed

Two Arab expats were killed and two others sustained serious injuries when their vehicles collided near Saad al-Abdulla airport road, said security sources.

Rescue mission

Shu’aiba marine rescue forces were dispatched to rescue a family of six on a boat stuck in shallow waters in Al-Zour, said security sources noting that one of the family members had a leg injury and water was leaking into the boat. The leak was controlled and the family was rescued.

By Hanan Al-sa’doun